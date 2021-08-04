Home > Bollywood Neelam Kothari reveals Karan Johar convinced her to star in KKHH after she decided to quit Eesha Iftikhar | August 04, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Neelam Kothari, who was one of the iconic stars in the late 1980s, divulged that she has almost quit film to focus on her personal life when director Karan Johar approached her and convinced her to make an exception in her decision and star in his movie Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

During a conversation with a publication, Neelam revealed that Karan’s tactic in convincing her to reverse her role was to allow Neelam to play herself during the shooting of KKHH. The actor had her own show called The Neelam Show in the film.

“Karan Johar, who is a dear friend, told me, ‘Look, you are playing yourself. It’s a cameo appearance. It will be fun,’” Neelam shared. “And that was that. Little did I know that The Neelam Show I did in KKHH would be such a big hit. In fact, the younger generation knows me from KKHH.”

She revealed that director Sooraj Barjatya also sought her to work on his movie Hum Saath Saath Hain right after she decided she is exiting the film industry.

"Filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya was extremely keen on having me on board for the part in HSSH.” Neelam disclosed. “I told him that I wasn’t doing movies anymore, but he was sweet enough to persuade me.”

“So, I may have done 40 films, but I am recognised for my last two screen outings," she added.

Neelam made a comeback after almost two decades with Netflix’s Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.