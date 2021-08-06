Home > Bollywood Priyanka Chopra beats the summer blues with 'cold sips' in London Bakhtawar Ahmed | August 06, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Priyanka Chopra beats the summer blues with 'cold sips' in London

Global icon Priyanka Chopra-Jonas is currently stationed in London, UK, since last year, where she is busy shooting her upcoming project Citadel.

While in London, she has her very own remedy to beat the hot summer. On Thursday, the White Tiger star shared a picture from a picnic in the park with her cousin Divya Jyoti.

Taking to her Instagram, PeeCee shared a rare photo with her fans taking cold sips from a beverage as she takes time off in a park.

For her day out, the Sky Is Pink actress slipped into an all-white sweatshirt paired with skin-fit pants. In the photo, fans can also spot her wearing black translucent sunglasses. "Hot Summer… cold sips," she captioned alongside her post.

Take a look.







