Ali Abbas Zafar wishes for Janhvi Kapoor to revive Sridevis iconic role in 'Mr. India

Bollywood filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar has opened up about his upcoming trilogy of Mr. India. He hinted as he wished to cast Janhvi Kapoor to continue her mother’s legacy in his trilogy.

In conversation with the Times of India, the Bharat director has said that producer Boney Kapoor will be really happy if Janhvi will be cast in Sridevi’s role.

Janhvi was last seen in Netflix film, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.

He has also claimed that his upcoming project has no connection with the original 1987 classic, which starred Anil Kapoor as Mr. India and late Bollywood star Sridevi in the lead roles. The classic film was directed by Shekhar Kapur and Sridevi played the role of a journalist in the film.

Zafar also said that his film is entirely new, with a new script. He said, “It will be a collaboration between Boney Kapoor and Zee. We shall be shooting in India and abroad as well. A large part of it will be on the sets as it will be very heavy on special effects. But, it has got nothing to do with Anil Kapoor’s Mr India; it’s a new sci-fi film, with a big budget and high production values. We want to create characters like the Avengers. This Mr India will be of international standards.”