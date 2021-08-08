Home > Bollywood My sister Rhea and I were bullied by some men in Bollywood: Sonam Kapoor Sakina Mehdi | August 08, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor appeared in an interview and talked about getting bullied by men as she marked 11 years of film Aisha which was released in 2010.

Kapoor shared, “As women, we don’t realize that there is more power in numbers. The way my sister (Rhea) and I were bullied through the process of making the film by some of the men in the industry made us realize when there are more of you together, it’s easier to stand up to things and give each other strength.”

She added, “So that is the one thing that was a takeaway from Aisha that I always knew my sister was my best friend.”

Aisha was a semi-hit at box office and the film starred Amrita Puri, Lisa Haydon, Ira Dubey, Arunoday Singh, Abhay Deol and Cyrus Sahukar.