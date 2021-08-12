Malaika Arora is planning to adopt a girl, says son Arhaan is onboard Web Desk | August 12, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Malaika Arora planning to adopt a girl, says son Arhaan is onboard

Malaika Arora says she wants to adopt a daughter and her teenage son Arhaan is onboard.

In a conversation with a leading daily, Malaika said that she always wished that she had a daughter and is pondering over giving a homeless little girl and loved-filled family.

“So many of my dear friends have adopted kids and it’s really amazing that kids bring so much joy to their lives. I discuss a lot of things with my son Arhaan, like how we should adopt a child someday and give her a family and a home. We talk about everything, and this is one of the many zillion topics that we have chatted about, but there are no plans.”



Speaking about her desire to bring up a girl, Malaika says, "I come from a family full of girls and now, we all have boys, largely. So, I do miss having a girl child. I love my son Arhaan to the moon and back, but I wish I also had a daughter. That’s a running sentiment in my heart. I have a girl sibling, and we’re so typical in the sense that we’ll share everything and watch each other’s backs.... I wished I had a daughter whom I could dress up and do all those silly things with.”

Malaika was earlier married to actor and producer Arbaaz Khan. The duo parted ways in 2017 due toirreconcilable differences.