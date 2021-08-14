Maya Ali looks stunning in traditional Gilgit attire Bakhtawar Ahmed | August 14, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Maya Ali looks stunning in traditional Gilgit attire

Leading Pakistani actress and model Maya Ali has left her millions of fans smitten with her unique style. The starlet, who is among the iconic fashion divas in the country, flaunted her gorgeous style statements from her vacations in Hunza valley with her family.

The actress, who rose to immense popularity with drama serial Mann Mayal, posted her stunning pictures from her vacation on Instagram.





In the shared pictures, the Teefa In Trouble diva is exuding a traditional Gilgiti outfit featuring the traditional embellished cap and pink veil for her latest photo and fans cannot keep calm.





"Life is beautiful and we should live it to it’s fullest," captioned Maya alongside her lively portrait. The star, who is winning praise for her outstanding acting in drama serial Pehli Si Mohabbat, also posted photos with her mother.





Mesmerized by the scenic views of the valley, Maya praised for the people and culture of Hunza after visiting a woman-run restaurant named Gulmit Food Hut during a trip to the valley.