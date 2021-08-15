Anil Kapoor asks paparazzi to bless daughter Rhea Kapoor outside Mumbai home Web Desk | August 15, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Anil Kapoor asks paparazzi to bless daughter Rhea Kapoor outside Mumbai home

Veteran actor Anil Kapoor is asking paparazzi to bless daughter Rhea Kapoor after wedding with longtime boyfriend Karan Boolani.

While distributing sweets outside his Juhu house after daughter's wedding rituals, Anil told media to send good wishes for Rhea just like they blessed Sonam during her wedding.

“Dil se de rahe hai, aashirwaad do, blessing do, aap logo ka good wishes, aap logo ka wishes, thank you so much, jaise Sonam (Kapoor) ko aapne wish kiya, aaj Rhea (Kapoor) ko wish kijiye, please (I'm giving this with all my heart, give your blessings and good wishes, just the way you'll gave Sonam Kapoor all the best wishes, please give Rhea Kapoor your wishes too,)” Anil Kapoor said.



Take a look:

The ceremony took place at Anil's Mumbai home surrounded by close family members and some friends.

