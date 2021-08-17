Yasir Hussain reveals the ‘hardest’ part of quarantine Bakhtawar Ahmed | August 17, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Yasir Hussain reveals the ‘hardest’ part of quarantine

Famed Pakistani actor and host Yasir Hussain, who is under home quarantine after testing positive for Covid-19 on Sunday, has revealed the hardest thing is to stay away from wife Iqra Aziz.

Taking to the Instagram Story, the Lahore Se Aagey actor shared a picture of his house with the caption, “The hardest thing is to stay away from you iiqraaziz.”

The Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3 famed actress also took to the photo-and-video sharing app and posted the same picture in her Story with caption, “My babzzu” with a bandaged heart emoticon.

One of the Pakistan showbiz industry’s most-beloved couple, Yasir and Iqra tied the knot on December 28, 2019 and welcomed their first child Kabir in June 2021.

Earlier on Sunday, Hussain announced that he has been diagnosed with coronavirus and asked the fans for prayers. He also confirmed he is in quarantine.

He also revealed that he has been tested positive for Covid-19, despite having been vaccinated in June. Taking to his IG Stories, the Baaji actor shared his Covid-19 result with followers and wrote, "Dua karen mere liye or ehtiyaat karen apne liye (Pray for me and watch out for yourself)."



