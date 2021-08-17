Katrina Kaif celebrates 9 years of ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ release Bakhtawar Ahmed | August 17, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Katrina Kaif celebrates 9 years of ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ release

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif celebrated nine years of action thriller Ek Tha Tiger release, the first installment in the Tiger franchise.

The Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress was seen for the first-time in a never-before action avatar opposite Salman Khan in the first installment of Tiger franchise, which was released in 2012.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the Baar Baar Dekho star and a motion poster of the film to celebrate its nine years of release.

The motion poster, featuring Kaif and Khan, was inscribed as “Celebrating 9 years of Ek Tha Tiger”. The film was released under the banner of Yash Raj Films.

The second franchise of the film was released in 2017. Kaif received praise and love for her powerful portrayal in the film.

Meanwhile, the Dabangg star has officially confirmed film Tiger 3 and revealed that he is currently preparing for the shooting of the action film.

Last month, Khan posted the video with caption “I think this guy is training for Tiger3.” The film also features Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles.