Celebrities, politicians seek justice for woman assaulted at Lahore's Minar-e-Pakistan

The horrifying incident involving 400 men sexually harassing a woman at Lahore's Minar-e-Pakistan has taken the nation by storm of anger and condemnation including celebrities and prominent figures.

The victim, who is a female TikToker, was assaulted by a massive crowd at the city's Greater Iqbal Park as she went to the park with four of her friends to celebrate Independence Day — the video of which started circulating on social media on Tuesday. Her clothes were torn off and she was tossed in the air by the mob.

Police have registered a case against 400 people allegedly involved in the incident. The victim, along with her friends, were making a TikTok video in the park when hordes of men of all ages climbed a fence and attacked the woman.

Many celebrities and political personalities turned to Twitter to demand the higher ups to serve justice to the victim with some left completely speechless over the audacity of the perpetrators.

Most of them have dubbed the incident as the last straw, claiming this proves that if 400 men can be complicit in assaulting a woman in broad daylight than none can be trusted, debunking the #NotAllMen argument entirely.

Celebrities including Mahira Khan, Mawra Hocan, Osman Khalid Butt, Farhan Saeed, Mansha Pasha and many more expressed their anger and outrage over the incident.

Politicians including PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto ZardarI, leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly and leader of the PML-N Shehbaz Sharif, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar, Aseefa Bhutto Zardari and lawyer and activist Jibran Nasir also demanded the government to punish the culprits in order to set an example.

Filmmaker Mehreen Jabbar, actor Adeel Husain and Aagha Ali also condemned the incident.



