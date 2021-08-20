Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh share first glimpse from shooting of ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ Bakhtawar Ahmed | August 20, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Bollywood’s talented and stunning duo Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh are all set to bring the magic on screen once again with their upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

The actors, who were last seen together on-screen in 2019 hit film Gully Boy, have kick started shooting of Karan Johar’s upcoming directorial.

Taking to their respective Instagram handles, Alia and Ranveer announced they have begun the shooting of the film on Friday.





The Raazi famed actress shared a BTS video from the sets of the film to confirm day one shooting. The sneak-peek video gave fans a glimpse to the looks of their characters in the film. In the caption, the 2 States actress wrote, “Too many feels to fit in a caption #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani #RRKPK.”

The Highway actress also shared her stunning photo from the sets on her IG story with caption, “Day 1!!. #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani.”

The Padmavat actor also turned to Facebook-owned app and posted the same BTS video and said. “Shuru ho gayi hai yeh anokhi kahani of Rocky & Rani.”





“Toh dijiye humein apna aashirvaad aur pyaar, aur chaliye iss safar mein hamaare saath! #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani #RRKPK,” he continued.

The video clip shows the Student of the Year starlet dressed in chiffon sarees, donning different hairdos. The Gunday actor can be seen dressed in animal prints, bright colours and quirky outfits. He also sported a chain around his neck and ear studs.

The clip also features director Karan Johar, designer Manish Malhotra, and several members of the cast and crew, as they begin their first schedule. It ends with Alia embracing Ranveer.