'Shershaah': Kiara Advani tears up after watching funeral scene Zainab Nasir | August 20, 2021

Kiara Advani broke down in tears while watching the funeral scene from the film Shershaah, and the video went viral in an instant.



The funeral scene of Captain Vikram Batra had a lasting impact on the actor who portrayed it, as well as on Kiara Advani, who essayed the role of his wife in the film.

The Kabir Singh actress was on board a flight when spotted crying while watching the video.

Kiara’s fans took to the comment section of her Instagram handle and wrote, "Really ma'am it's very emotional.”

Another wrote, "I also cried too much at this scene.”

In a past interview with Mid-Day, Kiara recalled how the song of the film had an impact on Dimple Cheema. Regarding this she said, "I messaged her after the film. This is an emotional movie for her. I want to respect her privacy right now. When I met Captain Batra’s family after the film, they said I was exactly like [Dimple]. That moved me to tears. I know the songs have deeply touched her. She must be proud that the story is resonating with people.”

Dimple Cheema decided to never marry after the death of Captain Vikram Batra in the Kargil War and works as a teacher to make ends meet.









