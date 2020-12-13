Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone wish Rajnikanth a very happy 70th birthday Web Desk | December 13, 2020 The Robot actor was also wished by the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.

The Chennai Express co-stars, Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khanpenned heartfelt birthday wishes for the one and only Rajnikanth.

Rajnikanth, the superstar of Tollywood recently marked his 70th birthday on Dec.12, and fans from around the world showered love on his glorious film years. The Robot actor was also wished by the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.

"Dear rajinikanth Ji, wishing you a Happy Birthday! May you lead a long and healthy life," tweeted Modi.

Rajnikanth has worked with a lot of Bollywood actors who equally love and respect him. Amongst many, Deepika Padukone also marked his special day to pen a thoughtful wish for him.



In an Instagram Story, Padukone wrote, "Happy Birthday.. wishing you good health & happiness always sir."



In fact, Deepika Padukone was not the only megastar who wished Thailavi. The diva was also joined by King Shah Rukh Khan.



"Here’s wishing the Birthday a very Happy Rajinikanth!!! Marking another year of superhuman-ness from the one and only Thalaiva!! Health and happiness to you always rajinikanth sir... Love you very much!" wished Shah Rukh in his unique manner.







Upon all these warm wishes, Rajinikanth specially took to Twitter and thanked people from the film fraternity.

