Krishna Shroff on rejecting film offers: ‘not something that I wanted to delve into’

During an interview, Indian actor Jackie Shroff’s daughter Krishna Shroff discussed why she has never been interested in doing Bollywood films.

The 28-year-old was asked about film offers and how many has she rejected, to which she responded, “A lot and a lot. I've of course said, 'No,' to every one of them because I've been pretty solid and clear in my head from the beginning.”

She added, “it's not something that I wanted to delve into, it's just doesn't ignite that spark within me like, you know, fitness for example, like this does (gesturing to her MMA and bodybuilding gym where we were seated for the interview). This gives me that adrenaline rush that I want and crave for and that (movies) just has never really been something that I felt like I wanted to do.”