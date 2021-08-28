Sonya Hussyn accuses LSAs of ‘Double Standards’: ‘It’s very disappointing’ Sakina Mehdi | August 28, 2021 Share

Pakistani actor Sonya Hussyn has taken swipe at the Lux Style Awards after the nominations were announced for its 20th edition.

Hussyn took to Instagram and wrote, “It is very disappointing to see that a project like Saraab did not bag even a single nomination at the Lux Style Awards 2021."

She went on, "We talk about the need for meaningful content that also educates the masses with real issues but when [such content is] finally created they're hardly ever recognised/nominated for awards. Aren't those double standards?"

Sonya added, "Meaningful content or hit projects? [I] have never really understood the criteria for these award shows. If [it's the] latter then why were some of my mega-blockbuster dramas like Aisi Hai Tanhai (based on social media abuse), Nazo (based on child abuse), Ishq Zahe Naseeb (based on dual personality disorder), Shikwa (based on societal pressures that widows face) and Meri Guriya (based on child abuse) never considered at all in the past?"

The actor concluded, "I've been silent for seven years but really, were none of these [dramas] deserving? Not even a single project? Anyhow, in a country where veteran artists are given lifetime achievement awards after they're gone, then who am I to question?"



