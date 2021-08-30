Minar-e-Pakistan video heightened my anxiety: Anoushey Ashraf Sakina Mehdi | August 30, 2021 Share

During an interview with The Express Tribune, Pakistani actress Anoushey Ashraf discussed about rampant violence against women living in the country.

While talking about recent Minar-e-Pakistan incident where a TikTok influencer was harassed by 400 men on 14th August, the VJ said, “There is a new story every day now. Even the Minaar e Pakistan video heightened my anxiety. And social media shoves things down your throat, so when they were ripping her clothes off I felt like I was being touched and violated. You have to be a woman to understand what that feels like.”

Ashraf is of the opinion that no one should be labelled as a liberal or a conservative, she stated, “People like to shame ‘liberal larkiyan’, but no liberal larki ever tells a woman in a burqa to take it off.”

Sharing her thoughts about the #MeToo movement, Ashraf asserted, “I’m glad that now, nobody can turn a blind eye. If #MeToo had come into effect back when I joined, it would’ve been so easy to kill the conversation and the story. But now people know that if they don’t make noise, unki privilege bhi chin jaegi.”