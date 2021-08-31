Ali Zafar touches on rivalries between artists in showbiz Sakina Mehdi | August 31, 2021 Share

Pakistani singer Ali Zafar appeared on a talk show and shared his thoughts about rivalries between celebrities in the entertainment industry.

The Kill Dil actor said he is beyond rivalries, “I keep telling people that insecurity is a wasted emotion. I won’t take names, but I had this conversation with a very famous artist friend of mine who was upset with me. We had a very big project in which they replaced him with me, and I felt that the friendship was there but he wasn’t engaging with me.”

He continued, “So, I took him to the side and told him that I recently saw Alamgir and Mohammed Ali Shekhi on TV and they were embracing each other and crying saying that in their time, they had such a fraught relationship due to their rivalry. They were regretting it. For me, people from the industry should be warmer towards each other because we all face similar trials and tribulations.”

Zafar thinks now people have become more conscious while meeting others, he said, “Back in the day, people would meet each other without any sense of ego in the way, but some walls have been built since then. I suspect that social media has a big role to play here because everyone is so conscious of their image and the repercussions of being seen with someone. Suddenly, that causal sort of gathering has become a lot more formal.”