Recently, singer-turned-politician Abrar-ul-Haq’s controversial statement has sparked a debate on social media, in which he criticized the modern day mothers for playing their children Baby Sharkon mobile phones instead of reciting the Kalma to them.

The Billo crooner’s comments received strong backlash from celebrities and netizens alike on judging mothers. Popular Pakistani actor and host Yasir Husssain has recently posted a message about mothers, in which he has emphasized on the role of a mother in the upbringing of her child saying, “never judge a mother.”

Yasir, who has recently embraced fatherhood, turned to his Instagram handle and posted an adorable video of wife Iqra Aziz singing Baby Sharkto their son Kabir Hussain.





The Baandi actor shared the video with caption, “never judge a mother.” He also penned down a sweet note to highlight the role of a mom on how she raises her child.

Hussain wrote, “Woh bachy ko kesy palti hai kya sikhati hai kya sunati hai. agar mai ne yeh sab pehly dekh lia hota k maa ka bachy ko palna kitna mishkil hai toh mai apni amma se kabhi aankh mila k baat bhi na kar pata. maa ka rutba bohot bara hai. aaj ya kal . hamesha maa maa hai.”

“Never judge a mother,” Yasir emphasized. The Lahore Se Aagey actor posted another video in the same post, showing his son being played a recitation of the Holy Quran for him to listen to as well.

Yasir shared the video days after Abrar-ul-Haq's statement criticizing modern mothers for giving their children gadgets sparked a debate on social media

"In the past, mothers used to teach the kalma to their children, nowadays they give their phones on which the kids listen to 'baby shark'," Abrar-ul-Haq had said speaking at a convention recently.

Yasir and Iqra welcomed their first child Kabir Hussain together in July this year.