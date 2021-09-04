Lux Style Awards 2021: Ali Ansari congratulates Saboor Aly for ‘Fitrat' nomination Bakhtawar Ahmed | September 04, 2021 Share

Popular Pakistani TV actor and model Ali Ansari is setting the best relationship goals as he has been sending best wishes to his lady love, actress Saboor Aly.

Saboor, who charmed audiences with her commendable performance in Geo TV's drama serial Fitrat, has bagged the Best Actress nomination for the show in the Lux Style Awards 2021, and her fiancé knows how to make it more special for her.

Turning to his Instagram Stories on Thursday, the Kasa-e-Dil actor shared a collage of all the best actress nominees for LSA'21 and cheered Saboor ahead of the voting deadline.

Ali also added a 'VOTE NOW' sticker with the picture.

Sending love back to her fiancé, the Gul-o-Gulzar famed actress reshared the Story and put up a 'My World' sticker for her beau.

Ali and Saboor's exchange of praises comes after the duo's vacation in the Northern Areas of Pakistan. The couple also documented their getaway on the photo-sharing app.

