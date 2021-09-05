Noor Bukhari feels sad for Shehnaaz after Sidharth Shukla’s sudden death Bakhtawar Ahmed | September 05, 2021 Share

Former Pakistani film actress and host Noor Bukhari expressed her grief over the tragic death of Indian TV actor Sidharth Shukla. The former winner of Indian reality show Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth passed away on Thursday (September 2) due to cardiac arrest.

Noor revealed that she is a huge ‘SidNaaz’ fan and as a human being she feels upset about Sidharth Shukla’s death and the loss of people close to them.

Taking to Instagram stories, Noor wrote, “I’m so sad since yesterday. I watched them for six months together and I was fan of SidNaz. I don’t know if its not allowed to even feel sad for a non-Muslim because people are sending me messages that don’t say rest in peace.”

“I’m really sad for Shehnaaz and his mother on this loss. He was a great entertainer and being a human, I feel sad what a tragic love story. Prayers for the family,” she concluded.