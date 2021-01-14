Kajol shares her intense quarantine routine: Had to attend online classes with son Web Desk | January 14, 2021 She revealed her mother duties multiplied as she had to keep a watch on his children amid online classes

Kajol is busy promoting her Netflix debutTribhanga as the release date approaches.

While doing so, in a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Kajol candidly talked about motherhood and her 'intense' quarantine.

She revealed her mother duties multiplied as she had to keep a watch on his children amid online classes.

"It was a very, very concentrated period as a mother. My son goes to school from 8 am to 4 pm and now school came home and I had to attend school with him at least to make sure that he was in class," Kajol revealed.

The Fanaa actress went on to reveal her family was so frustrated at the end of the period, that they locked themselves in four separate rooms.

"At the end of the quarantine, I have to say that I'm very grateful for the fact that we had four bedrooms in the house. Each of us could get one bedroom and we could all go into the room and lock ourselves in whenever it felt like.. to get that space from each other."







Tribhanga is all set to release on streaming giant Netflix this Friday, Jan 16. The series also castsRenuka Shahane and Tanvi Azmi in lead roles.