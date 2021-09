Karisma Kapoor thanks Saif Ali Khan for lovely picture with Kareena Kapoor Web Desk | September 11, 2021 Share

Karisma Kapoor is thanking brother-in-law Saif Ali Khan for sharing an adorable throwback photo of herself with Kareena Kapoor.

Turning to her Instagram on Friday, Karisma shared a monochrome photo with sister Kareena posing for the camera as Saif takes a click.

"Thanks saifu for this wonderful memory, can’t wait to put it up love it," captioned Karisma alongside her post.



