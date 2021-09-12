Esha Gupta faced bias in Bollywood due to her skin tone Sakina Mehdi | September 12, 2021 Share

Bollywood actor Esha Gupta sat down for an interview with Indian publication and opened up about the bias she experienced in the film industry because of her skin color.

Gupta shared, “Initially when I came to the industry there were some actors who I have not even worked with came and told me, 'tu ne tera makeup thoda kala kiya hai, thoda kar (you have done dark makeup, make it light)’ I was like, dude what? Even makeup artists tried to make me fair and then they would have to paint my whole body, because my body doesn’t match my face. So suddenly I was looking like a clown.”

She added, “When I did multi starrers, they always told me, 'oh you are the sexy one', that’s because the skin tone that I have is considered black in our country. And that can only be sexy or negative, and fair skin can be the girl next door who is good at heart and all that. I didn’t understand that concept, and hopefully that is changing. It is still there but it is changing.”