Gohar Rasheed spills all about his recent insecurities Zainab Nasir | September 19, 2021





Actor Gohar Rasheed expressed the need to keep a licensed weapon with him at all times in today’s criminal world as he sat down for an interview.



Gohar was very angry and hopeless after news of several horrific incidents took rounds on social media.

In a chat with Momina’s Mixed Plate, Gohar said, “If the government wouldn’t take any action against such criminals then people would eventually take action themselves. Even though I used to be strictly against licensed weapons, now I don’t feel safe myself and thinking of keeping a licensed weapon with me all the time for my own safety and for the safety of people who are around me .Because if a mob attacks me he cannot do anything.”

In a previous talk, Gohar voiced his thoughts on the Minar-e-Pakistan incident.