Anupam Kher tours USA for live interactive shows sharing his 'Zindagi Ka Safar' Zainab Nasir | September 19, 2021





Legendary actor Anupam Kher toured across America for his live show series titled Zindagi Ka Safar amid the pandemic.



As the shoot of his upcoming project Shiv Shastri Balboa went under wraps, Anupam decided to stay back and explore more places like Dallas, Washington, Atlanta, New Jersey and San Jose for what he dearly wanted to do, namely hold interactive sessions on his Zindagi Ka Safar.

In a chat with Hindustan Times, Anupam said, “When we were shooting in New Jersey, a lot of Indians would come to the shoot. This pandemic has given us a great sense of insecurity and uncertainty. Apart from the fact that I am an actor who they have been watching, they wanted to talk to me because they wanted some reassurance about life.”

He added, “I didn't want to do a star night or a meet and greet session or regular play. I wanted to have a chat with them. I primarily spoke about my life in Zindagi Ka Safar but people saw a glimpse of their lives too.”

In the show, Anupam played clips of his films, discussed the philosophy in the books penned by him and shared the wise words about his philosophy of life, ending with playing antakshari.

Anupam Kher contributed greatly to the industry with his versatile performances and is no doubt a legend.