Neha Kakkar has 'not thought' about extending her family with Rohanpreet Singh yet Web Desk | September 21, 2021 Share

Neha Kakkar has 'not thought about' extending her family with Rohanpreet Singh yet

Indian singer Neha Kakkar is shedding light on her family plans with husband Rohanpreet Singh.

Speaking on a special appearance in Dance Deewane 3, Neha confessed that she and her husband have not planned to extend their family just yet.

"Rohu aur maine abhi socha nahi hai baby ka but agar kabhi baby kare toh hum chahenge ki Gunjan jaisi ho (Rohanpreet and I have not thought about having a baby yet but if we have one, we would want her to be just like Gunjan)," Neha said after seeing adorable performance from contestant Gunjan.



Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh tied the knot in October 2020.