Ananya Pandey shares adorable photo with fans ft. bestie Ranveer Singh Web Desk | September 26, 2021

Indian actors Ananya Panday and Ranveer Singh cannot stop gushing over eachother.

Turning to her Instagram on Saturday, Ananya shared a photo with her 'bestie' Ranveer Singh. In the picture, fans could spot Ananya in a green dress as Ranveer photo bombed the snap with an umbrella in his hand.

"The umbrella can keep out the sun but not the heat ft. The Bestie Ran-Ran," Ananya captioned the photo to which Ranveer responded, "Oh, Nan-Nan!"



Take a look: