Veteran comedian Umer Sharif to be departed to US for treatment today Bakhtawar Ahmed | September 28, 2021

Legendary Pakistani actor and comedian Umer Sharif will be departed to the United States today for medical treatment. He has been shifted to the airport from a private hospital with the team of air ambulance.

The sources at the Civil Aviation Authority have confirmed that all the arrangements have been made in this regard.

According to the sources, the air ambulance, taking the ailing comedian Umer, will depart for US from Karachi between 11:00 AM to 11:30 AM today.

Umer’s wife Zareen Umer, who will be travelling with her husband in the air ambulance, has also arrived at the airport.

Earlier on Sunday, Umer’s departure was delayed after doctors said the next 48 hours are critical for his health.

He was shifted to the ICU of a private hospital after his health condition deteriorated on Sunday, hours before he was to leave for the United States.