Kareena Kapoor hosts party for Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Karisma Kapoor and more | September 28, 2021

Kareena Kapoor started the week by hosting an up-close party at her home.

The diva invited sister Karisma Kapoor, director Karan Johar, Amrita Arora and Manish Malhotra to her Mumbai abode on Monday.





































"It’s a true blue selfie time tonight," designer Manish Malhotra wrote on his Instagram.





































Karisma also gave fans a glimpse into the menu including dal gosht and kadak pav.

Kareena's party comes after her birthday trip with family to Maldives. The diva celebrated her 41st birthday with husband Saif Ali Khan and kids Taimur, Jeh this month.

