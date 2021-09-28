Kangana Ranaut opens up on losing 20kgs weight she gained for ‘Thalaivii’ role Bakhtawar Ahmed | September 28, 2021 Share

Kangana Ranaut opens up on losing 20kgs weight she gained for ‘Thalaivii’ role

Bollywood Queen, Kangana Ranaut is celebrating the success of her latest released film, Thalaivii. The actress left her fans and audience stunned with her jaw-dropping on-screen transformation for the role, as she essayed the character of actress-turned-politician J Jayalalithaa in the film.

On Sunday, the Manikarnika actress took to Instagram and shared before and after photos of her weight loss transformation.

The 34-year-old opened up on her journey about preparing for the role. She captioned the post, “Gaining 20 kgs in 6 months and loosing it all within 6 months that too in my thirties messed up many things in my body.”





She added, “I also have permanent stretch marks as well but art comes to life with a price and more often than not price is the artist him/herself #thalaivii.”

On the work front, the Tanu Weds Manu actress will be seen playing lead role in upcoming period drama Sita.

Director Alaukik Desai announced, "Universe does help those who surrender to it with belief. What was a mirage, is now clarity. A dream of a pious character never explored is now a reality. I am ecstatic to bring Kangana Ranaut on board as SITA. This pious journey will change the course of how we perceive our mythology. Thank you SS Studio for your immense support and belief."