Akshay Kumar on Indian cinemas reopening: 'I hope it stays that way' Sakina Mehdi | September 29, 2021

During an interview with a publication, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar expressed his views about theaters reopening in India.

The 54-year-old announced that five of his films including Ram Setu, Sooryavanshi, RaskshaBandhan, Prithviraj and Bachchan Pandey would hit the big screens soon.

The Bell Bottomstar revealed how he feels about the reopening of cinema halls, he responded, “It is a good feeling, having four to five releases in a year again. The life, as we all knew and lived, is back now; things are getting back to normal again, and I hope it stays that way (fingers so tightly crossed that they hurt).”

He added, “Since the past year-and-a-half, we have been waiting behind the scenes with bated breath for the right time to showcase and unleash the entertainment to the audiences.”