Salman Khan makes an instant pickle jar for his co-star: Watch video Web Desk | January 16, 2021 'Harr fun maula' or the jack of all trades, his Maine Pyar Kyun Kiya co-star called him

Is there anything Salman Khan can't do?

From acting to production to singing, Bollywood's bhai is now a culinary expert.

In a recent video posted by the Dabang star's co-star, Beena Kak, fans could see Salman Khan making an instant onion pickle with utter mastery.

'Harr fun maula' or the jack of all trades, his Maine Pyar Kyun Kiya co-star called him.

"Fun loving, hardworking, outdoor ,sporty,painter actor ,singer SK likes to try his hand at cooking.here he makes. #Rawonionpickle at home which his whole family loves," wrote Beena.

Fans could see Salman Khan in a totally different avatar where he tells Beena,“This is kalonji, onion seeds. It's supposed to be good for your health.”

Take a look:







