Salman Khan makes an instant pickle jar for his co-star: Watch video

Is there anything Salman Khan can't do?
From acting to production to singing, Bollywood's bhai is now a culinary expert.
In a recent video posted by the Dabang star's co-star, Beena Kak, fans could see Salman Khan making an instant onion pickle with utter mastery.
'Harr fun maula' or the jack of all trades, his Maine Pyar Kyun Kiya co-star called him.
"Fun loving, hardworking, outdoor ,sporty,painter actor ,singer SK likes to try his hand at cooking.here he makes. #Rawonionpickle at home which his whole family loves," wrote Beena.
Fans could see Salman Khan in a totally different avatar where he tells Beena,“This is kalonji, onion seeds. It's supposed to be good for your health.”
Take a look:
{{excerpt}}