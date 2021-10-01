Small things are the real big deals: Kubra Khan Sakina Mehdi | October 01, 2021 Share

Pakistani actor Kubra Khan took to Instagram and reflected on how gratitude and being thankful for small things changed her life.

The Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay actor shared a photo and wrote a caption alongside that read, “We as human beings.. have the funniest scales to measure what’s a big or a small deal. We are waltzing around this world given temporarily to us taking everything and everyone for granted.

Something as many would say "as small as smelling the morning tea" or “Breathing in a normal rhythm”.. it’s basic.. normal isn’t it?”

Khan continued, “I tested positive for Covid a little while ago. And all these “small things” didn’t feel so small anymore. Grateful to Allah (SWT) I am on a road to recovery now.. this morning I smelt a hint of my tea… and bawled out in tears out of gratitude to Allah. In the past week.. I had chicken karahi.. Nutella cake.. chocolate brownies.. all my favourites in front of me.. I couldn’t taste or even smell any of them.”





She added, “All that we work for.. weren’t able to lift me up.. but a “small thing”.. smelling chai that all Allah (SWT) made possible. I guess what I’m trying to say.. is that.. it’s important to strive to live your best life and become the best version of yourselves.. I do it myself.. and it’s normal to complain about “the big things”.. Paisa kapra aur Makaan..” as well.. I do that too.. but not disregarding the Luxuries we’ve been given by Allah ( SWT).”

The actor concluded, “Gratitude.. changed my life. Realising the “ small things are the real big deals” changed my life. So here I am.. in a shirt that I haven’t changed in the past three days.. make up-less.. filterless… energy-less.. but Grateful to the max. Allah is Great #GratitudeIsEverything #Alhumdulillah.”