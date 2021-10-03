Cruise drugs case: NCB detains Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan for questioning Bakhtawar Ahmed | October 03, 2021 Share

Cruise drugs case: NCB detains Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan for questioning

Bollywood King Khan, Shah Rukh Khan’s eldest son, Aryan Khan is being questioned by the officials of Narcotics Control Bureau after he was detained in a drug case.

As per the Times of India reports, Aryan, 23, is among the eight people, who are taken into custody after the NCB conducted a raid at a party being held on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast on Saturday night.

However, media quoted a senior NCB official that Khan’s son has not been booked on any charges and has not been arrested so far.

Aryan’s cell phone has been confiscated and is being scanned by the officials to ascertain any indication of his involvement in the possession or consumption of the drugs.

Nine others including three girls, amongst them daughters of some of the prominent businessmen, have also been detained in the same case.

Meanwhile, authorities have also summoned the organizers of the cruise party for investigation.

The NCB team boarded the ship disguised as passengers, sources said. Drugs like Ecstasy, Cocaine, MD (Mephedrone) and Charas were recovered from the party on board the ship, added sources.