Neha Dhupia-Angad Bedi welcome baby boy, 'Both Neha and the baby are well' Bakhtawar Ahmed | October 04, 2021

Bollywood actress Neha Dhupia and her husband Angad Bedi have welcomed their second child, a baby boy on Sunday.

Angad took to Instagram to share the good news with his fans. Sharing a loved-up throwback photo with the wife, the Pink actor said, “The almighty today blessed us with a baby boy. Both [Neha] and the baby are well. Mehr is ready to pass on the ‘baby’ title to the new arrival.”





“#Bedisboy is here!!!!! nehadhupia thank you for being such a warrior through this journey. Lets make it a memorable one for all 4 of us now [sic].”

Congratulatory messages started pouring in shorty after Bedi shared the news.

The couple announced that they were expecting their second child more than two months ago, through an adorable family photo shoot, pictures of which they had shared on Instagram. “New Home production coming soon… Waheguru mehr kare prasadnaaik,” Angad posted on the platform.

Neha and Angad are already parents to a baby girl, Mehr Dhupia Bedi. The couple tied the knot secretly on May 10, 2018 and welcomed their first child, Mehr in November of the same year.