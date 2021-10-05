Sara Ali Khan looks chic in ethnic wear, enjoys peaceful time in Udaipur temples Bakhtawar Ahmed | October 05, 2021 Share

Bollywood’s young and talented star Sara Ali Khan is currently enjoying some relaxing time with her family in Udaipur.

While enjoying her time in the city of lakes, the Pataudi princess is surely marking some amazing fashion statements. The Simmba actress is keeping her social media fans updated by sharing glimpses from her visits to different historical sites in the city.

Recently, Sara took to her Instagram story and shared a beautiful photo where she was seen sitting by the side of a lake.

In the photo, the diva is seen clad in a white and purple kurta with a skirt. She paired the ethnic wear with a pretty veil to complete her look.

The Love Aaj Kal 2 actress also added a pair of silver jhumkis to give perfect traditional vibes, leaving her hair open as she sat by the side of the lake and soaked in the cool breeze and beautiful sight.

Take a look.

On the work front, the Coolie No. 1 starlet will be seen next in Atrangi Re with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. The film is helmed by Aanand L Rai.