Anushka Sharma captured her 'whole heart' Vamika in one frame Zainab Nasir | October 18, 2021

Actress Anushka Sharma shared glimpses of her ‘ heartbeat’ Vamika spending quality time with daddy Virat Kohli on social media.



The actress often treats fans with her journey to motherhood and her life as a ‘great’ wife to husband Virat Kohli.

In the picture, Anushka Sharma clicked an adorable moment of father and daughter as they lovingly gazed at each other and played around.

Vamika was spotted sitting in her play area surrounded by colourful balls.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress captioned the picture saying, “My whole heart in one frame” along with a bunch of heart emoticons.

