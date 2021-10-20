‘Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway’: Rani Mukerji 'relieved' to wrap up the shoot Zainab Nasir | October 20, 2021 Share

Star Rani Mukerji recently wrapped up shooting for her film Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway and shared the news on social media.



The final schedule of the film was shot in India after its first schedule shoot happened in Estonia.

Mukerji took to Instagram sharing pictures from the sets and wrote, "And, it's a wrap already! Feels like we had just started shooting for #MrsChatterjeeVsNorway. We can't wait for the film to hit the theatres now!"





The film Chatterjee revolves around a real life incident.

In a statement, Mukerji said, “I had an amazing time shooting with my producers Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, Nikkhil Advani, Zee Studios and director Ashima Chibber and I’m hoping that this film will resonate with everyone who wants to see an entertainer with a brilliant concept at its fore.”