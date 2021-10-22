Kareena Kapoor on teaching gender equality to her kids Zainab Nasir | October 22, 2021 Share

Star Kareena Kapoor stressed on the importance of teaching her children gender equality as she sat down for an interview.



According to Kareena it is vital for boys to know that a mother is equal to a father.

The star shares two sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan from husband Saif Ali Khan.

In an interview with Film Companion, the Jab We Met actress said,“Well in the case of Tim and Jeh, I think the idea is that they see me go to work even now. Like when, every time I put on my shoes, Taimur asks ‘where are you going?’ My answer is ‘I’m going to work or I’m going to shoot or I’m going for an event or I’m going for a meeting because amma has to work’. So, abba works and so does amma. I think growing up looking at the fact that in this house, it’s not just the man who does things, we both do things equally.”

“We’re both bringing food to the table, we’re both very clear on the fact that we’re both working as a couple. We’re dependent on each other emotionally, and financially we share. And if my boys grow up knowing that their mother has the capability and demands that kind of respect in her home and gets it. Goes out to work, works hard, comes home so that they can have a good life. I think that’s half the battle won. It’s important for the boys to know that women are equal to men. A mother is their father’s equal.”

Kareena Kapoor very well knows how to balance her work and family life.