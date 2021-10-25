Parineeti Chopra reflects back on 10-year journey in Bollywood: ‘It has been amazing’ Sakina Mehdi | October 25, 2021 Share

Parineeti Chopra reflects back on 10-year journey in Bollywood: ‘It has been amazing’

Parineeti Chopra who made her Bollywood debut with 2011 film Ladies vs Ricky Bahl, sat down for an interview with Indian publication and talked about her decade long journey in the film industry.

The 33-year-old shared, “I think I had a dream launch. I have had an amazing career. It's the same as an amazing life. You have to have high highs and low lows. You have to have successes and failures. Joys and pain. You have to make a life and it is the same thing in your career.”

She continued, "To have a full career, you should see all aspects of it. In front of the camera, behind the camera, you should see hit films, flop films, you should see failure...all sorts of experiences should be there.”

Chopra then said that success or failure of film is part of the journey, “From that point of view, I have had so many different experiences from the times I have started. It has been amazing. I wouldn't have been the actor that I am today if it wasn't like that."