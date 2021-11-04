Faysal Quraishi miraculously survives car accident: Reports Zainab Nasir | November 04, 2021 Share

Actor Faysal Quraishi met with a horrible car accident while travelling in a taxi to Dubai for PISA awards.



With God's grace, Faysal did not receive any severe injuries.

The Manto star shared glimpses from the horrific incident that could have taken his life.





After hearing the sudden and sad news, fans took to his comments section and penned in their sorrows as well as good wishes.

One fan wrote, “ Please Be careful.”

According to reports, Faysal is perfectly fine and has not been hurt in the process.

He urged everyone to look after themselves and drive safely.