Bollywood Alia Bhatt in talks for a Hollywood debut: Read details By Zainab Nasir | November 07, 2021

Amidst all the marriage chaos with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt might announce her first Hollywood project in early 2022 as per reports.



According to some sources, Alia has been in talks with a Hollywood studio and might close the deal on an upcoming project with William Morris Endeavor.

The report had a source claiming, “Alia wants to pick Hollywood projects of a similar tone to that of star Jennifer Lawrence.”

Further adding, the source stated, “Alia has asked her Hollywood agency to look 'aggressively' for projects for her. To note, the Hollywood agency Alia signed with also represents stars like Gal Gadot, Oprah Winfrey, Charlize Theron and more. “

Alia Bhatt might get married to boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor this December.