Disha Patani flaunts her workout session with great flexibility: Watch Video

Actress Disha Patani impressed fans with her intriguing workout sessions on social media.



Disha managed to pull off a cheat 900 kick with immense grace.

The cheat 900 kick is basically a tornado kick that comes immediately after a 360-540 degree spin.

Disha took to Instagram and shared a video snippet of her epic workout 900 kick and captioned it, ‘#cheat900kick.”





In the video she was spotted wearing a set of white hoodie paired with pants.

Fans rushed to her comments section and showered her post with love and appreciation.

The Baaghi 2 actress is an active social media user who keeps followers updated about her work endeavours and often posts clips from her exercise sessions.