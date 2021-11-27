Mili’: Janhvi Kapoor recalls 'inspiring' journey working in film

Actress Janhvi Kapoor expressed gratitude over completion of the shoot of her new film Mili and shared glimpses of some memorable moments from the sets.



The film Mili is produced by Boney Kapoor and Janhvi wished to make her father proud by delivering the best performance.

Taking to Instagram, the Roohi actress shared a bunch of stills from the sets of the film Mili and penned it with a long note stating, “It’s a wrap! #Milli. My first film with papa, of whom I’ve only heard stories of all my life as a producer. But after working with you, it feels so cool to say that!! I finally know what everyone means when they say you give your heart and soul to each film you take up.”





In the first picture, Janhvi gave a take behind a clapperboard with 'Mili' crafted on it.

While the other photos showcased Janhvi’s different moods as a waitress in a fast food joint.

Further praising the director, Janhvi stated, “That isn’t the only reason this film is so special to me- it’s been the most inspiring journey to work with someone so completely consumed by his focus and love for cinema like @mathukuttyxavier sir. Thank you and @noblebabuthomas for your guidance and patience. For reinstating my belief that if you work honestly enough and hard enough, however tough the journey is- it’s still the closest thing to magic.”