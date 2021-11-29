Bakhtawar Bhutto’s latest picture with son sends internet into meltdown

Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari, who is the eldest daughter of former president Asif Ali Zardari and former prime minister Benazir Bhutto, recently shared an adorable picture with her son, Mir Hakim on social media and has hearts melting.

The adorable snap was shared on Mir Hakim’s Instagram handle on Sunday. In the picture, new-mom Bakhtawar can be seen holding her baby, Mir Hakim Mahmood Choudhry, as he sleeps, eyes tightly shut, on her shoulder.





The beautiful moment was captured as Bakhtawar kept her hand on his back and her eyes closed in contentment.

Bakhtawar announced the birth of her first child on October 10, 2021. He is named after her late maternal uncle Mir Murtaza Bhutto, and her paternal grandfather Hakim Ali Zardari.

This is the third time, her followers have caught a glimpse of the baby. Earlier this month, Bakhtawar shared the first photo of her son on the gram, where he was wrapped tightly in a white blanket, donning a matching cap.





Later on, she treated her follower with a picture of the baby in his crib, stretching his limbs with a soft toy by his side, as he turned a month old.





Bakhtawar tied the knot with businessman Mahmood Choudhry on January 29, 2021.