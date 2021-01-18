Amna Ilyas, Aijaz Aslam to star in upcoming web series ‘Love Square Web Desk | January 18, 2021 Aijaz Aslam and Amna Ilyas would be seen together in upcoming web series

Pakistani actor Aijaz Aslam and model Amna Ilyas are all ready to star together in web series titled Love Square. Aijaz recently appeared in an interview with a publication and shared details about the upcoming project.

The 50-year-old said, “It is a short web series about two couples; the basic storyline is that a young boy falls for an older girl and a young girl falls for an older guy”.

Both the artist have been sharing pictures and video clips from their shoot on Instagram. Love Square features Arisha Razi Khan and Fazal Hussain as young cast members, whereas, Aslam and Ilyas will be older ones.













































The web series is directed by a new director and it would soon release on YouTube.