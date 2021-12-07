Ayeza Khan gets cordial greeting from Turkish artist Gulsim Ali

Ayeza Khan gets cordial greeting from Gulsim Ali

Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan received a warm welcome from Ertugrul famed stars in Istanbul as showcased on her social media handle.



The Mere Paas Tum Ho actress was spotted alongside Gulsim Ali who essayed the role of the brave Aslihan Hatun of the Cavdar clan in the renowned historical series Dirilis Ertugrul.

Turning to Instagram, Khan flaunted her infectious smile as she clicked a selfie with her Turkish pal and penned a caption stating, “Always a pleasure to see you Gulsim, hope to see you again very soon.”

Gulsim was delighted to meet Ayeza as they bonded a lot.

In the pictures, Khan was clad in a stunning blue warm attire based on the chilly weather of Turkey.





While Gulsim donned a black and white sweater paired with long boots and both could not stop gushing over each other’s presence.

The series Dirilis Ertugrul has become a massive hit globally, especially in Pakistan.

Many times, Turkish artists have visited the capital city of Pakistan and carved a good name in the hearts of many with their friendly nature.



