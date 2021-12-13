Mahira Khan touches upon qualities of ideal partner

Leading Pakistani star Mahira Khan opened up about what she finds attractive in a man and revealed her take on many important aspects of a relationship as she sat down for an interaction.



Back in 2007, Mahira tied the knot with Ali Askari at an early age and gave birth to a son but later parted ways which became a turning point in Khan’s life.

In a recent interview, the Bol star said, “What I like and what I found as I have grown older is that I have found myself in the last few years is getting attracted or liking a man who has this quiet thing you know like someone understanding who is okay with himself like just at peace with himself.”

Further adding, she stated, “I usually found someone good who is comfortable in their own skin and I really like that with anybody it’s not just a man. I like that and I think it’s a very attractive quality.”

The superstar has impressed the public with her incredible performance in numerous dramas and films after a long period of struggle.

Previously, the actress had confessed that she is in love with somebody out of the industry which took fans by storm.