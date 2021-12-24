Sara Ali Khan nails her ethnic look for temple visit: See Photos

Sara Ali Khan nails her ethnic look for temple visit

Actress Sara Ali Khan looked a vision in white as she headed off for a temple visit amid the chilly winters and shared insights from her day on social media.



Sara managed to stay in the limelight consistently flaunting her fun and goofy side as well as her epic style putting fans in a state of frenzy.

A few hours back, the Kedarnath star took to her photo-blogging site and posted a slew of pictures from her temple visit and captioned, “Jai Mahakal”.





The actress looked absolutely gorgeous as she donned a pretty white chikankari salwar-suit set with a dupatta properly covering her head.

She also paired her traditional outfit with a black muffler that could protect her from the December cold.

Khan followed the COVID-19 safety protocols as per the guidelines outlined by the Indian government during her outing at a crowded temple.