Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal pack the PDA amid Christmas celebrations:See Post

Newlyweds Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal spent their first-ever Christmas together post marriage as they shared a warm, affectionate hug during the eve of the festive holiday.



Vicky Kaushal had been away from the city for some work commitments but returned back to Mumbai a day before just to spend Christmas eve with his beloved wife Katrina Kaif and this sweet gesture showcased the former’s intense love for Kaif.

The Raajneeti star took to Instagram and shared glimpses from the special occasion.





The couple donned festive attires as they posed lovingly displaying their bright smile looking into the camera.

Kat was having the time of her life spending a ‘ gala’ time with her hubby.

As soon as the photo went viral, fans bombarded the adorable post with heart emoticons and prayers.

Vicky and Kat had been quite tight-lipped about their relationship and finally tied the knot on December 9, 2021 in a royal wedding ceremony in Rajasthan.